El Segundo, Calif. — Gate City native Mac McClung continues to rake in the awards and honors following his first season in the NBA G-league.

Tonight the L-A/South Bay Lakers guard earned All-Rookie Team honors this year, no brainier for the guy who was named the league Rookie of the year.

McClung, ranked fifth in the G League in assists per game and tenth in free throw percentage (88.0).

He posted strong averages of 21.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals as a starting guard in 26 regular-season games this season.

On April 9 he recorded six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in the LA Lakers’ final regular-season game at the Denver Nuggets.