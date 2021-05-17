Gate City native Mac McClung announces decision to remain in NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – DECEMBER 06: Guard Mac McClung #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Grambling State Tigers at United Supermarkets Arena on December 06, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Gate City native and basketball player Mac McClung has announced he officially will not be returning to play at Texas Tech.

According to a tweet from McClung, he will be remaining in the NBA Draft.

“Red Raider Nation Thank you for the best year of my life, I am lucky to call myself a Red Raider,” McClung wrote. “With that being said, I have decided to chase my dreams and stay in the NBA Draft.”

McClung was the winner of the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award and was placed on the watchlist for the Naismith award.