Edinburg, TX — The Delaware Blue Coats defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 114-110 to win the 2023 G League championship. It’s the first time the Blue Coats have won the title in their history. Delaware was led by Gate City native Mac McClung who is on a two-way deal with the Sixers. McClung scored 30 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assist.

After averaging 34 PTS through two games, Delaware Blue Coats guard and former Tennessee Volunteer Jaden Springer was named MVP of the 2023 NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV.