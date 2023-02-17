Johnson City, TN — Former Tennessee head football coach – Phil Fulmer – was in Northeast Tennessee today … as the featured speaker at the Salvation Army’s SOUP-er Bowl … There were plenty of questions about the the 1998 championship team … this being the 25th anniversary of Tennessee’s most recent football national championship … He was also asked about this past year’s team … as the Vols reached its highest end of season ranking … at No. 6 … since Fulmer was head coach on Rocky Top .

“If you’re a Tennessee fan at all, you’re elated with what Coach Heupel has done – it’s incredibly exciting. We’ve definitely closed the gap between the Georgias and Alabamas … I think Josh Heupel and his staff are ahead of a lot of people, maybe, in their system and schemes and hopefully we can stay ahead of everybody.”