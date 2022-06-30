Knoxville, TN — As we mentioned yesterday John Fulkerson, the Kingsport native and one of the most popular Tennessee basketball players over the last couple of years has signed a deal to play in Belgium’s top professional basketball league.

The Leuven Bears of the B-N-X-T league announced Wednesday “Fulky” signed his first professional contract with the club after a 6-year career at UT. Fulkerson has been training at Tennessee just waiting for his opportunity overseas and that opportunity finally came.



Just last week he about his preparation for professional basketball and he said he’s ready to go.. because of his time at Tennessee

John Fulkerson/”Our coaches and our support staff and everybody here, I mean we have the best facilities, the best coaches and trainers so I have the best opportunities here. All summer I’ve just been working out and training here to try to stay ready to stay in shape for whatever comes next.”

The Belgium squad features four Americans on its roster as of the end of the league playoffs last month – including former Florida Gator Kevaughn Allen.