KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been a year of firsts and new experiences for VFL and Kingsport native, John Fulkerson. But, on this particular summer Saturday, he was back in a familiar place – home.

Dozens of kids showed up at TNT Sportsplex throughout the day to participate in Fulkerson’s third annual basketball camp. Younger campers, kindergarten through eighth grade, completed skills and drills camps in the morning, closing out the session with a Q&A with Fulkerson.

“I’ve learned how much joy the kids get out of it – and how much I see the smile on their faces and how much fun they’re having,” he said. “That’s the biggest goal of it all. We’re playing basketball, yeah, but I think the biggest thing is just having fun.”

The afternoon session featured a smaller group of high school campers, eager to learn from the pro hooper.

Playing for the Leuven Bears of the BNXT league in Belgium, Fulkerson spent his year away from Rocky Top for the first time since 2016.

He found success in his first professional season, helping his team win 12 of the final 13 regular season games and reach the third round of the playoffs.

“My fit is great,” he said. “I think it was a great first year for myself. It was in a great city – I think I really fit in with my teammates and my coaches, too.”

The European game certainly took some adjusting to, particularly when it came to the style of play and the age of his competition.

“The level of athleticism in the SEC is unmatched,” Fulkerson said. “I would say the SEC is probably one of the most athletic leagues in the world.”

“Over in Belgium, I can play against a guy that’s like 17, 18, 19 or I can play against a guy that like 38 or 39,” he continued. “So the range just varies – whereas the SEC, you know every guy is in college from 18 to 22. That’s a really big difference, too.”

Fulkerson plans to return to the Leuven Bears for a second season later this summer.

“We had a good season, but I think we can have an even better season next year,” he said.

Fulkerson said he will return to Europe sometime in mid-August.