Former Tusculum player speaks about his selection to the Olympic baseball team

Tusculum, TN — Former Tusculum pitcher Brandon Dickson knows his way around Japan, even speaks the languages. That should come in handy at the end of the month when he returns for the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the U-S Olympic team.

Dickson spent one season on the Pioneer baseball team and he is now a member of the Triple-A affiliate in Memphis for the St. Louis Cardinals.



The 36-year-old Dickson spent eight seasons in Japan and now he’s one of 12 pitchers on the US Olympic team seeking its 3rd gold medal…



Dickson, who spoke with News Channel 11 sports this morning, says it feels surreal because representing your country is a dream come true….

BRANDON DICKSON “It’s like a dream on top of a dream it’s something I wanted to do but I never thought it would be a reality you know playing in the big leagues was also a dream and that became a reality and then this was almost like an unachievable thing something that was out there but you could get to it but now that it is coming through fruition I don’t know how to explain it and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain it.”