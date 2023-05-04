(WJHL) — Congratulations to Tri-Cities native Jackson Skeen who makes history with an at-large selection to the NCAA Auburn Regional……Skeen, the first individual men’s golf state champion in Science Hill history.
Skeen, who plays for Tennessee Tech and set the school scoring record this season at 70.96 strokes per round will compete in the May 15-17 Auburn Regional at Auburn University Club in Alabama.
