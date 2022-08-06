Elizabethton, TN — Look who made his debut in the Appalachian league tonight, former Science Hill quarterback and 3rd baseman Jaxon Diamond was in the line-up for the Elizabethton River Turtles as they faced Pulaski

And he paid off in the bottom of the first inning with a sac fly that scored a run…..then in the Bottom of the 4th …. Diamond was at it again, this time a flyball into center field that gets down for a double, his first Appy league hit…He would later score off a sac fly…it was 4-3 Pulaski

The Columbia State Community College signee batted a thousand tonight by going 3 for 3, 1 run and 1 rbi….River Turtles win 8-4