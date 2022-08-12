Blacksburg, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies are deep into preparations for the 2022 season … with just three weeks remaining until their season opener … and it seems Tennessee High alum – Jaden Keller – could be featured at linebacker.

The Bristol, Tennessee native appeared in four games as a true freshman last year … But some reports from open practice sessions have seen Keller getting some reps with the starting linebackers in camps …

The linebacker corps is one that features a good deal of experience this season – with a handful of veteran guys leading the way … But – the coaching staff has already taken notice of the redshirt freshman’s rapid improvement.

“…Tremendously gifted and works his behind off – loves the game, loves to improve and is watching (the more experienced) guys. So he’s watching (Tisdale) – he’s watching Dax Hollifield. How are you guys preparing? How are you guys – his mindset on a daily basis? Who are you guys going to be so I can follow and then create my own space for myself.”