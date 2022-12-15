Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his side

Mills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.

He led the Vols in receiving in 1966 with 725 yards and 4 touchdowns, and had a single game total of 225 yards which was a long-standing single game record, which would not be broken for 30 years.

Once again Elizabethton native and Vol for life Johnny Mills is dead at 77