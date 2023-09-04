(WJHL) — After 6 years in minor league baseball former Sullivan East baseball player Hunter Stratton finally got the call he’s been dreaming of.

This afternoon the Pirates selected the contract of Stratton, a 26-year-old right-hander, from Triple-A Indianapolis, prior to Monday evening’s game against the Brewers.

Stratton, a 16th round pick by the Pirates in the 2017 MLB Draft, last journeyed to the Pirates’ home when he inked his first contract….While in Indy Stratton has been on fire by last yielding an earned run July 29 and producing 13 ⅓ shutout innings with 19 strikeouts against five walks and an ERA of 3.99…