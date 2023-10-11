BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Wednesday night in Boone, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers had a chance to beat Appalachian State for the first time in six years and it all came down to former Science Hill kicker Kade Hensley to make a 24-yard field goal.

He nailed it, giving CCU its first Sun Belt win of the season — 27 to 24.

Head coach Tim Beck and quarterback Grayson McCall talked about their trust in Hensley after the game.

“Here you are, starting kicker. Last year, Liam beat him out. Liam has some timing issues. You know, Kade wins the job back. And when our team needed him the most, arguably, probably one of the biggest kicks in Coastal history to win here on the road,” Beck said.

“The type of guys we have on the team, you know, unselfish guys that work really hard and wait to get their turn. When they get their turn, they take full advantage of it and I mean, ultimately, Liam beat them out in camp and Liam’s been struggling a little bit, so we needed to pick Liam up,” McCall said. “And I had full trust in Kade that he was going to go out there and knock that kick down.”