Former Pittsburgh Steeler Heath Miller talks about butterflies during the Super Bowl

Richlands, VA — While Kilgore has an opportunity to win a super bowl ring this Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs he’s not the first from our region to make it to the big game.

The other is Heath Miller of Honaker, Virginia, who is the proud owner of *two super bowl rings won while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In fact, Miller who played for 11 seasons from 2005 to 2015 played in three super bowls as A tight end for the Steelers. This afternoon I spoke to the former Virginia Cavalier about if he got nervous during any of his super bowls and while he said he did he found out he wasn’t the only player with butterflies.

“I think the feeling of nerves never really left me the whole time says Miller, I played and you always have that anxious feeling before every game and kind of the build-up to it. But the Super Bowl is magnified, you know? All the eyes are on you. I remember one Super Bowl, in particular, someone else on the other team that I knew yelled across and was like, “are you nervous?” And I was like “yeah, I am” and he was like, “me too.” And this was like one of their best players and that made me feel pretty good about myself.”