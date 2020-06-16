Former Kingsport Indian Carter Linton signs with Atlanta Braves

Atlanta, GA — Kingsport native and Tusculum pitcher Carter Linton signed a free agent contract on Sunday with the Atlanta Braves, and what made it even more special is the fact it was his 22nd birthday.

The right-hander pitched for the Pioneers the last two seasons where he made 17 mound appearances out the bullpen and posted a 2.13 earned run average. During the abbreviated 2020 campaign, he tied for the team lead with 11 appearances where he went 1-1 with one save and a sterling 1.35 era.

Linton becomes the 34th pioneer in program history to sign professionally and the third to ink with the Atlanta organization

His father, Doug spent 18 years in professional baseball