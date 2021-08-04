Former King University women’s wrestler to compete in the Olympics

LIMA, PERU – AUGUST 08: Sarah Hildebrandt of United States celebrates winning against Betzabeth Arguello of Venezuela during the final Free Style Wrestling 53 kg at Miguel Grau Coliseum of Villa Deportiva Regional del Callao on Day 13 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 8, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former King University women’s wrestler will take the mat Thursday in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Sarah Hildebrandt will compete in the 50-kilogram opening sessions, which begin at 10 p.m. ET Thursday. If she wins her first two matches, she will wrestle again on Friday.

Hildebrandt, a 2018 world silver medalist at 53 kilograms and a six-time Pan American champion, enters the tournament ranked 7th in the United World Wrestling rankings.

In her time at King, she was a four-time WCWA All-American and two-time national champion. She helped the university to four national championships, two NWCA National Duals, and two WCWA national championships.