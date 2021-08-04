Former King University women’s wrestler to compete in the Olympics

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former King University women’s wrestler will take the mat Thursday in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Sarah Hildebrandt will compete in the 50-kilogram opening sessions, which begin at 10 p.m. ET Thursday. If she wins her first two matches, she will wrestle again on Friday.
Hildebrandt, a 2018 world silver medalist at 53 kilograms and a six-time Pan American champion, enters the tournament ranked 7th in the United World Wrestling rankings.
In her time at King, she was a four-time WCWA All-American and two-time national champion. She helped the university to four national championships, two NWCA National Duals, and two WCWA national championships.