Former Hilltopper will get a chance on Dana White UFC Contender Series

Johnson City — Johnson City native Jonathan Pearce figured out he enjoyed beating people up, so why not get paid for it.

The former Science Hill Hilltopper state tournament wrestling runner-up got his big break over a week ago when UfC President Dana White awarded him a contract, granting him a spot on the Dana White contender series. The 27 years old who holds a professional M-M-A record of 9-3, currently resides in Peoria, Arizona, where he trains at the MMA lab.

Pearce, who expects to fight again around December says his goal is to get to the top 10 and the main event….. and right now all the hard work is paying off.