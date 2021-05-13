Former Hilltopper Will Craig hits first major homerun for Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh, PA — Former Science Hill standout baseball player Will Craig was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to join the Pittsburgh Pirates today and he saw action tonight in the game against San Francisco.

And Craig who was called up once before during the 2020 season was struggling until the 8th inning…

But In the bottom of the eighth inning, Craig hit his first Major League home run, smacking the ball 395 feet over the right-center-field fence off of Camilo Doval.



The former 2016 first-round pick had been on a hot streak in Triple-A Indianapolis, homering three times in his last two games..

Craig’s home run accounted for the only run by the Pirates, as they were held to just five hits by five Giants pitchers and lost 3-1