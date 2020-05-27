Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

(WJHL) — Georgetown transfer and former Gate City High School standout Mac McClung is heading to Texas Tech.

McClung announced his commitment to the Red Raiders men’s basketball team Wednesday afternoon.

The Gate City graduate, who recently withdrew from the NBA Draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal, had received offers from several top schools, including Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, USC, Brigham Young, Arkansas, and Wake Forest.

McClung averaged 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during his sophomore year at Georgetown.