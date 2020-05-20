Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell talks about Furman baseball being eliminated

Local sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elizabethton, TN — In a surprising move on Monday Furman University announced furloughs, budget cuts, and the cancellation of two sports programs due to financial fallout from COVID-19.

One of those cuts involved the baseball program, the university says that along with lacrosse will help to save 5 million dollars.

The Paladins baseball program started in 1896 and has played all but 5 seasons in the 124 years since. this year, the baseball team had an 8-9 record in a season that was shortened because of coronavirus.


A player such as Elizabethton baseball coach Ryan Presnell who played at Furman has had a hard time coming to terms with the decision, one that has left them him and others in an uncomfortable position.

“It’s not a feeling of shock, but sadness that I’ve not felt in my life over a lot of things. There’s a lot of kids that are living out a division one dream that won’t have that opportunity and they’re going to play a lower level, which is fine, I’m not demeaning those levels at all, it’s really good baseball, but at the end of the day a lot of kids went to Furman on a promise and the promise obviously included a degree, which is the most important part, but it did include division one baseball as well, according to Presnell.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories