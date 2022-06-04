TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – The transition to an era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation in collegiate sports has been anything but seamless.

However, at the local level, it has allowed for events like the David Crockett Division I Alumni Football Camp.

On Friday night, area boys and girls flooded the fields at Grandview Elementary School, awaiting instruction from a pair of standout Pioneer alumni. Notre Dame’s Prince Kollie and ETSU’s Cade Larkins helped lead stretches and skills drills for two and a half hours in Telford.

Both feel a special connection with and enjoy being back home in the Jonesborough area – and coaching up local kids and helping them realize their football dreams is a true full-circle moment.

“It’s really cool to – I know when I was little I always looked up to people that played college football, so it’s cool to be one of those people for these kids,” Larkins said.

“It means a lot to me, because I was in their shoes not too long ago – 15 years ago,” Kollie added. “So, I know what it means to come from this region and I want to see more kids do what I’ve been blessed enough to do. So, this is huge for me.”

Because of the NCAA’s new NIL rules, all donations from attending campers and their families was split evening among the returning alumni.