Maryville, TN — Our latest TV-11 high school football player of the year is already making an impact on the college football world by being named the USA South Rookie of the week in Collegiate debut.

Former Elizabethtoin Cyclone Bryson Rollins who plays for the Maryville College Scots coached by Tri-Cities native Ben Fox had 266 totla offensive yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in a 31-24 loss to Berry College.

Rollins, completed 15 of 29 passes for 228 yards and had 2 touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.

Maryville plays again Saturday night at Centre college.