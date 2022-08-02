ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – The Greeneville Flyboys (26-27) fell to the Elizabethton River Riders (22-25) in a 6-3 loss on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union. The Flyboys took an early lead but couldn’t hold off a late surge from the River Riders.

The Flyboys started off hot in the first inning once again after a trio of walks for Shemar Dalton (North Carolina A&T), Cameron LaLiberte (Arizona), and Aiden Cannaday (Catawba Valley CC) set the table for Greeneville third baseman David Bishop (TCU), who singled up the middle for a two-RBI double to give the Flyboys a 2-0 lead.

Up next, the Flyboys return home to Pioneer Park on Wednesday, Aug. 3 for a doubleheader with the Bluefield Ridge Runners for the start of a three-game series.