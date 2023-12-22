TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor has been hired as the next head coach football coach at Tusculum University.

Tusculum announced the hire on Friday and said Taylor would be formally introduced during a press conference on Jan. 4.

Taylor is a former Buccaneer player and was defensive coordinator during the 2002 and 2003 seasons before ETSU discontinued football. He returned to the role in 2013 when the university reinstated the program.

“I am thrilled to welcome Billy to the Tusculum family,” Director of Athletics Josh Ealy said in a release. “Coach Taylor has a proven track record of winning football at multiple programs during his career. He is a man of high character and faith which makes him a perfect mission fit for not only our athletic department, but also Tusculum University. Being an East Tennessee native, Billy has strong recruiting and community relationships throughout the region. I can’t wait for Pioneer Nation to meet Billy Taylor!”

He will replace Jerry Odom, who resigned as Tusculum’s head coach two weeks ago after eight seasons.