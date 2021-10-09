ETSU remains perfect, powers past The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers jump-started their offense at halftime to turn an early deficit into a 48-21 victory on Saturday evening.

The visiting Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 SoCon) took a 7-3 first-quarter advantage on a Jaylan Adams rushing touchdown. The Johnson City native wracked up 156 total yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception on the day.

A balanced attack led No. 12 ETSU (6-0, 3-0 SoCon) once again. A total of 558 yards was the best showing all season.

Tyler Riddell completed 16 of his 24 attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown. The backfield duo carried the ground attack, as Quay Holmes (132 yds, 2 TDs) and Jacob Saylors (94 yds, 1 TD) tallied 36 combined touches in the running game.

Donovan Manuel had a standout game at linebacker, finishing with 14 total tackles and a sack. Tyree Robinson had the lone interception of the game.

The Buccaneers will be on the road for the rest of October, beginning next Saturday, October 16 at Chattanooga. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.