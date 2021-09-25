ETSU outlasts Samford in overtime thriller, 55-48

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) – The ETSU defense struggled against the Bulldogs, but the offense picked up the slack in Saturday’s SoCon opener, winning 55-48.

The Bucaneers mounted an impressive fourth quarter, scoring 24 points in the final frame. Tyler Keltner knocked through a 27-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.

In the first extra period, Quay Holmes punched in his second touchdown of the day to put ETSU ahead 55-48. Samford needed a touchdown to force a second overtime, but couldn’t come up with a first down inside the redzone.

Bulldogs quarterback Liam Welch completed 56-of-73 pass attempts for a whopping 582 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Tyler Riddell countered with 291 yards passing and four total touchdowns for the Buccaneers.

Holmes led the ground attack with 168 yards and a pair of scores, while Will Huzzie snagged eight balls for 113 yards and a touchdown.

ETSU improves to 4-0 on the season and will host Wofford next Saturday, October 2 at 3:30 p.m.