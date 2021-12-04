ETSU holds off Kennesaw St. for first home playoff win since ’96

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team hosted its first playoff game since 1996 with the Buccaneers beating Kennesaw State 32-31 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs Saturday at William B. Greene Stadium.

This was a defensive battle all four quarters which was jumpstarted by a scoreless first quarter. These teams combined for 98 total yards after the first 15 minutes.

The Johnson City squad struck first in the second quarter with quarterback Tyler Riddell flinging it out to Quay Holmes on the screen, who broke a couple of tackles on his way to the endzone for a 34-yard score.

The Owls responded on their very next drive with a 50-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy to Iaan Cousin.

Randy Sanders and his squad responded by marching down the field before settling for a 47-yard field goal from Tyler Keltner. It looked as though Kennesaw would knot this game up before the half, but the Owls coughed the ball up inside the Buccaneers 20-yard line, giving the Bucs a three-point lead heading into the break.

The Buccaneers responded instantly out of halftime as they scored a 31-yard touchdown from Holmes, who broke at least five tackles on the score. The Owls answered on the very next possession with a 22-yard Murphy touchdown pass to running back Kyle Glover.

Kennesaw State took its first lead of the game late in the third quarter when Murphy trudged his way in from a yard out to give the Owls a 21-17 lead. They padded that advantage with another rushing touchdown from Murphy, this time from nine yards out.