ETSU earns season sweep of The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Buccaneers rallied from down two-sets-to-one on Saturday afternoon to defeat the Bulldogs, 3-2.

ETSU grabbed the first set, 25-21, before the visitors claimed the next two in dominating fashion, 25-18 and 25-15. But, the Bucs answered back with a 25-21 score in the fourth frame and then finished off the comeback with a 15-9 fifth set.

Sara Esposito led ETSU with 19 kills on the day, while Josannah Vazquez added 14 kills of her own.

The Citadel’s Sharlissa De Jesus turned in a match-high 22 kills in the loss.

ETSU improves to 11-12 on the season and 7-5 in the SoCon. A match against Samford is up next at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 5.