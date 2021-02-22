ETSU drops to Lipscomb despite strong second half effort

The Bisons outshot the Buccaneers 25-2 to hand the Johnson City squad its second-straight loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s soccer team trailed 1-0 at the break and they eventually fell by the same margin as the Buccaneers dropped 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The Bison got on the board with a Molly Grant goal in the 21st minute. It took awhile before somebody else found the back of the net, but Kelli Beiler doubled the lead with a goal in the 58 minutes.

ETSU sophomore defender Taylor Limprevil ripped one from outside the box to crack the Buccaneers goose egg in the 68th minute. That was the first career point and goal for Spring Hill, Tenn. native.

The Buccaneers look for their first win of the season when they host UNCG on Friday.