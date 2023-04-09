AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJHL) – Despite the weekend’s inclement weather, the 87th Masters came to a close on Sunday evening.

For a second time in his career, former Buccaneer golfer, Seamus Power, played all the way through the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club. He made the cut this weekend, shooting one-over through the first two rounds.

Power shot one-over-par (73) in Round 3 and found himself in the middle of the remaining pack. However, seven bogeys and one double-bogey slid him down the final leaderboard on Sunday afternoon.

He shot five-over (77) on the Final Round and finished tied-46th at seven-over-par for the tournament.

Another former Blue and Gold golfer, Adrian Meronk, started his Masters debut with a strong few holes. But, he was unable to make the cut, shooting five-over in two rounds of play.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm claimed his second major championship and first Masters green jacket with a score of 12-under-par.