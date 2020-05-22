Entry into the William B. Greene, Jr. E-T-A is now underway

Carter Co., TN — One of the oldest golf tournaments in the area will make a few changes this season, beginning with the date it will be played, instead of the normal July 4th weekend, the William B. Greene Jr. E-T-A will now take place on June 26th through the 28th.

This will be the 26th anniversary of the East Tennessee amateur that’s played at the Elizabethton golf course where they are currently taking applications from golfers who would like to play in any of the 3 flight options. The defending winner of the event is Tyler Lane who has a chance to become the first golfer to win the event 3 years in a row should he return to defend his title.



Also because of the COVID-19 pandemic, golf officials will do things differently when it comes to the flag sticks and rakes in the bunker.

“We are going that every safety precaution and then see where we are the week before the tournament but we do plan on having the rakes the flagsticks the players can use and try and make it as normal as possible, we are going to issue each player each day a towel to use when they need to pick up the rake to take the flagstick out as you know the rules of golf changed last year you can putt with the flagstick in but we are just going to use much come sense as possible for the tournament and the players, according to Mike Matheson, tournament director.”