Emory & Henry, ODAC Announce Changes To Fall 2020 Semester Competition Schedule

EMORY, Va. – Amidst continuing health and safety concerns due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Emory & Henry College and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) have announced plans to postpone conference competition and championships for fall and winter sports through the end of the 2020 calendar year (December 31).

“With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletics competition that meets our requirements for safety,” said Anne Crutchfield, Emory & Henry director of athletics.

The fall sports competition seasons impacted by this decision include football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, equestrian, and men’s and women’s golf.

Winter sports affected by the delayed start are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and men’s and women’s wrestling.