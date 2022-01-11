Emory & Henry Men’s Basketball Blows Out Appalachian Bible, 129-44

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Men’s Basketball Team (10-4) reached the 10-win mark for the first time since the 2018-19 season on Tuesday evening, defeating Appalachian Bible College (0-7) in a rout, 129-44.

The 85-point margin of victory was the most in school history, topping a 72-point win against Savannah College of Art & Design on December 6, 1992. The 129 points put up by the Wasps were the most since they scored a school-record 154 against Eastern Mennonite University on January 27, 2008.

