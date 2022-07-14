Elizabethton, TN — As we head to Joe O’Brien field. Great night to bring out the family to the ballpark

2nd inning the Rivers Riders led 1-0 bases loaded for Avery Owusu Asiedu one of the best hitters in the league. “O-A” drives it too center field and that would score Brennan Orf, Payton Basler and Brendan Jones… River Riders led the game 4-0.

They were not finished in the inning Harrison Rodgers rips one up the middle for a single that would score “O-A.” Elizabethton led 5-0.

Axmen finally got their wake up call in the 3rd inning Sam Peterson singles on a line drive into centerfield Ian Riley would come home to score their first run of the game

Rivers Riders snap winning streak with 17-14 victory