Elizabethton rodeo entertains all ages Saturday in Stoney Creek

STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – Baseball is a popular form of entertainment during the summertime, but don’t forget about… rodeo!

The Bulls & Barrels Rodeo presented by A&J Rodeo Company took place on Saturday at Evening Breeze Arena in Elizabethton.

A number of events put on a show for the few hundred in attendance, including bull riding amateur and open, mini-bulls, chute dogging, barrel racing and more.

Luke Blackman had one of the highlights of the show, with an impressive showing during the Bull Riding Amateur segment with a lasting time of 6.94 seconds.

The young kids also had a segment of the night, riding sheep as an introduction into the sport.

The Elizabethton rodeo puts on events about once a month during the summertime.