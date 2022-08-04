Bristol, TN — As the Appy League season winds down, the E-Town River Riders visited the Bristol State Liners this evening.

Top of the 6th, bases loaded, Nelson Smith is hit by the pitch in a full count. That pitch ends up costing Bristol a run, allowing Isaac Williams to score.

Moments later, Carlo Zorola singles on a ground ball to left field sending in Brendan Jones to secure the score for Elizabethton.

The sucker punch of the inning would occur two batters later, as Reagan Guthrie grounds out into the force-out, sending two River Riders in for scores.

Elizabethton goes on to win this contest by a final of 11 to 3.