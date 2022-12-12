(WJHL) — Another guy who knows a thing or two about our Player of the year award is Elizabethton native Jason Witten, who might be looking to move closer to home.

The Nashville Tennessean is reporting tonight was on the Lipscomb Academy campus on Monday according to multiple sources….

Witten who has coached the past two seasons at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, where his program went 10-2 this season is a candidate for the high school football coaching vacancy left by Trent Dilfer, who is now the UAB coach.

Witten played his college ball at Tennessee from 2000-2002 and then with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-2018….

Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowler and was the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year