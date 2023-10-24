ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Texas Rangers punched their ticket to the World Series by defeating the Houston Astros, and they did so with the help of Elizabethton native Evan Carter.

Carter went 1-for-4 on Monday night, bringing in two runs and scoring a run in the Rangers’ 11-4 victory over Houston in Game 7 of the ALCS.

The rookie, who just joined the roster in September, has been on fire this postseason. Carter has reached base safely in 12 games, the longest streak by a player at age 21 or younger in postseason history.

Carter shocked everyone when he was selected 50th in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft, but people like his high coach Ryan Presnell saw his talent at an early age.

“First time I heard the ball come off the bat. You heard it. It was different. It was just different,” Presnell said. “And he was small, but he was creating an immense amount of torque in a swing and you could see it in the like. And it’s very, very different from any other 13-year-old I’ve ever seen. I really knew that if he made it up, that if he made it into a lineup, that’s going to be hard to take him out because he is so consistent.”

The Rangers will face Arizona in the World Series.