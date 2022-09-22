(WJHL) — One local kid that’s done good in the minor leagues this season is Elizabehton native Evan Carter, who today was named the Texas Rangers minor league player of the year… Carter went overlooked by many clubs in the 2020 Draft, but he’s now showing other team what they missed… He broke spring training in 2021 with Low-A Down East, but a stress fracture in his lower back ended his season after just 32 games.

The 2022 season was effectively Carter’s first full year as a pro and in In 106 games this season he hit .295/.397/.489 with 12 home runs, 28 stolen bases, 64 walks and 81 strikeouts.