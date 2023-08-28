(WJHL) — On Tuesday, Elizabethton native Evan Carter turns 21 years old. But Monday night, he got his birthday present a little early when the Texas Rangers promoted the minor league outfielder from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock.

The second-round pick in 2020 out of Elizabethton High School should make his AAA debut as a consensus top 15-20 prospect in MLB.

In 462 plate appearances for Frisco this year, Carter has slashed .284/.411/.451 with 22 steals in 32 opportunities, with 74 walks against 103 Ks.

There is a good bet he could be in the mix for a starting job with the Rangers out of spring training in 2024.