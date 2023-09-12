Toronto — 21 year old elizabethton native Evan Carter got his shot in the majors on Friday and came through with a single into rightfield.

Monday night in the top of the 3rd and carter at bat, he was 1 for 5 entering this game but with this swing Carter smashed his first major league homerun over the fence in right field.

The rookie outfielder, batting ninth in the order and leading off the third, jumped on the second pitch from Toronto starter Chris Bassitt– an 87-mph cutter – and deposited it 406 feet away in the right-field seats at Rogers Centre.

At 21 years, 10 days old, Carter was the youngest player to debut with the club since Nomar Mazara on April 10, 2016. Mazara was 20 years, 350 days old.