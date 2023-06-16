ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following an impressive 4-2 campaign in the Women’s Football Alliance, a handful of East Tennessee Valkyrie players have earned recognition for their standout seasons.

The league announced its All-American teams on Friday – and eight members of the Valkyrie received honors.

Katelyn Cox (WR) and Jamie McKay (LB) received spots on the First Team. Two more players were named to the Second Team – Angel Strong (LB) and Natalie Ziomek (P).

Four players along the offensive front earned Third Team honors, including Caroline Rose (OL), Tiffany Young (OL), Erin Thomas (C) and Cherry White (C).

