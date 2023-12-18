(WJHL) – The Women’s Football Alliance will, once again, have a home here in Northeast Tennessee for the upcoming season.

The East Tennessee Valkyrie hosted its first-ever signing day for some of its rookies just a few days ago. Those fresh faces, combined with 18 return starters from 2023’s winning season, should make for a potent mix this spring.

The Valkyrie currently rank seventh in the WFA’s Division III, after closing out last season with three straight wins and a record of 4-2.

Head coach Shannon Simpson believes that as this group begins to take shape, it has a good chance to make a playoff run.

“I’m excited for all the new talent we have signing this year,” he said. “Our recruiting this year has been a good thing for us. We’ve got a lot of a lot of talent. We’ve got talent coming everywhere from Knoxville to Asheville and all over the Tri-Cities.”

The team will, once again, play its home games a T.A. Dugger Middle School in Elizabethton. The team’s full schedule will be released later in December.