East Tennessee Venom drop matchup with Radford Nitro on the gridiron

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Venom semipro football team lost a matchup with the Radford Nitro, 42-0 on Saturday afternoon at the old Holston Valley Middle School, the home field of the Venom.

After the Nitro returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, Tyler Cook switched to quarterback for East TN and threw a few strong passes from the backfield, including to Peyton Kegley. The Venom couldn’t reach the scoreboard despite a couple trips to the redzone in the first half.

The Bristol-based squad falls to 0-2 after losing in Week 1 to the Storm.