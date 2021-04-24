East Tennessee Venom drop matchup with Radford Nitro on the gridiron

Local sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Venom semipro football team lost a matchup with the Radford Nitro, 42-0 on Saturday afternoon at the old Holston Valley Middle School, the home field of the Venom.

After the Nitro returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, Tyler Cook switched to quarterback for East TN and threw a few strong passes from the backfield, including to Peyton Kegley. The Venom couldn’t reach the scoreboard despite a couple trips to the redzone in the first half.

The Bristol-based squad falls to 0-2 after losing in Week 1 to the Storm.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories