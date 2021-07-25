East Tennessee Summer Swim League Championship held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Summer Swim League Championship was held on Saturday at Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Barracuda Swim Club headlined the list of local clubs who showed out in the pool.

They finished with a team score of 2,045 which was good for first place ahead of 1,241 total set by the Church Hill Stingrays. Rogersville Flying Fish and Elizabethton Typhoons finished at third and fourth.

Barracuda Swim Club also represented 8 of the 11 high-point winners, with Church Hill Stingrays taking two and Rogersville Flying Fish taking the remaining win.