East Tennessee High School baseball league opens on June 8th

Tri-Cities, TN — While the Appalachian league season remains in the batter’s box the East Tennessee high school baseball league is going to kick things into gear on June 8th…

The league is for current and rising high school junior and senior baseball players and will be played at TVA credit union ballpark in Johnson City and Northeast Community credit union ballpark in Elizabethton. The league will be broken down into an eastern and western division holding a maximum of 16 teams each.

The regular season will run roughly eight (8) weeks followed by a league world series between the first-place teams in each division. While major league baseball waits to see what they’ll do with rookie league baseball, but Boyd sports hopes this type of league will bridge the gap.

“These seniors lost their season and I could not imagine being a senior and losing my finals season so this is a way for us to give back to those seniors by saying hey here is an opportunity to play one last time says Brice Ballentine, Twins GM. “

“We are really hoping to provide the same experience you would get in App league baseball with this league and we know it won’t be perfect we know it won’t be exactly like in the App league game but we are going to try and get as close to that as we possibly can and we want the community at large to take part in this, according to Zac Clark, Cardinals GM.”