East Tennessee Crusaders win two titles at Future Stars of Sports softball tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Future Stars of Sports softball tournament brought over 100 teams from over 10 states to the Tri-Cities for some travel softball this weekend. That being said, it was two local teams keeping some titles at home.

The East Tennessee Crusaders “X” won the 10U championship with a 15-10 win Sunday afternoon. The “X” in their name refers to their age year of 2010.

In addition, the East Tennessee Crusaders Fastpitch Wilhoit team battled the Ft. Wayne Force in the 14U championship game. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead, rain came in and stopped the game and the rest of the tournament, so they were declared co-champions.

