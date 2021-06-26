East Tennessee Amateur continues Saturday with changes atop the leaderboard

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur is considered one of the top prizes in the Tri-Cities Amateur golf tour, and this weekend’s action has lived up to the billing.

After Saturday’s action, Knoxville-native Chad Homan holds the lead, shooting a 65 after Friday’s tally of 71. The Walters State golfer has a two shot lead entering the final round of the invitational.

Tommy Miller shot a 67 and sits in a tie for 2nd place with UT-Martin golfer Bryson Morrell. Blake Howard and Dustin Davis round out the top five.

Jackson Skeen sits at 6th place, a guy many had their eyes on after winning the Tillinghast Invitational earlier this summer. The Science Hill alum and Tennessee Tech golfer has shot back-to-back 70’s on Friday and Saturday.

