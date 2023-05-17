ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual golf tournament has been canceled due to conditions at the Elizabethton Golf Course.

According to tournament director Mike Matheson, the decision to cancel the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur tournament was made Wednesday morning. Matheson cited the conditions at the course as the reason for the cancelation.

This year would’ve marked the tournament’s 29th year. It was scheduled for June 23–25.

Matheson said he hopes the event will be able to return next year.