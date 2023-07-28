Johnson City, TN — In the Appalachian league the Doughboys were looking for their 16th win in 17 games. Tonight they were hosting the Bristol Stateliners… Already 7-0 Logan Sutter singles on a pop up to second base….Caleb Marmo races home for the score…It was 8-0….

Same inning Braden Spano reaches on a missed catch error by first baseman Dalton Bargo who’s headed to UT, while Danny Infante scores 9-0. Then former Daniel Boone star player Colby Backus singles on a line drive to 3rd base…. Sutter races home for the score….It was 10-0

Finally Andrew Neil slaps a sac fly to left field….Spano tags up from 3rd and scores it was 11-0 at that point. Doughboys won 12-3, they’ll play for the championship next week against either Burlington or Danville